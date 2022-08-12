TPD: Teen shot while walking to Taco Bell in north Toledo early Friday morning

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police said a teenager was shot in north Toledo shortly after midnight on Friday while walking on foot.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of W. Alexis Road and Tetherwood Drive in north Toledo. The victim said they were walking to a Taco Bell when a vehicle drove by and fired. They received a gun shot wound to their left foot.

The teenager was unable to give a description of the vehicle or occupants. Police are still investigation.

