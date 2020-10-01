PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A STEM teacher and her students at Perrysburg Junior High School have created and given a one-of-a kind set of measuring cups and spoons to a classmate.

The STEM class recently finished a measuring cups project for one of their fellow Jackets who is blind.

"Most times in school you learn all these things, and we were learning in the midst of helping someone out," eighth grader Georgia Bohney said.

Ella loves to bake and the utensils allow her to measure ingredients independently at home; something she's needed help with in the past.

"We got the chance to help somebody and it's something that they like to do," eighth grader Fernando Garcia said.

These measuring cups and spoons have notches in them to differentiate the sizes. For example, one cup has one notch on the side and one-fourth of a cup has four notches on it. There is also a slider attached at the top to remove any excess.

"It was Ms. Derr's idea to make measuring cups that would help her level the ingredients," classmate Kyle Hiss said.

The group said the project was challenging, and took multiple tries because they had to think about the best ways to help someone who is blind use these kitchen tools.

"It has led to me to — every semester or every quarter — I'm going to have a project where the students are doing something to help someone else," PJHS STEM teacher Jackie Derr said.

Derr said the project took around three weeks from start to finish and they are now looking into patenting the final model.

