Local high school students were challenged on Thursday to think outside the box and think about the ways they can become future leaders.

Dozens of students gathered at Bowling Green State University to learn about the "Believe in Ohio" STEM Entrepreneurship and Innovation program.

It's a free program aimed at preparing to meet the demands of the ever changing job market.

"Cause we're trying to spread a culture of innovation through high schools. and they need to understand that there are so many things they can do at the high school level that will lead towards a good career in the college level which will lead them to a career as an innovator and entrepreneur. And even beyond that, just a person who can help solve the problems of the world," said John Klipfell, the executive director for Entrepreneurial Engagement Ohio.

This time next year, students will have the opportunity to compete for more than $500,000 in awards and scholarships through the program.

