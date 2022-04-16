Volunteers tidy up Perrysburg park at cleanup event, part of nationwide effort

Volunteers are needed for six more cleanup events planned in Perrysburg through the end of May.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Members of the community spent Saturday morning beautifying Eisenhower Park, right next to Mr. Freeze on W. South Boundary in Perrysburg.

Over a dozen volunteers, mostly young people, gathered together from 9 a.m. to noon. They were provided with gloves, tools, safety vests and garbage bags to begin their work.

The event was a part of the 2022 Great American Cleanup, a nationwide effort organized by the group Keep America Beautiful. Organizers say it's the largest clean-up program in the United States.

As part of the effort, counties pick dates and times in their area to clean up the areas that are important to them.

Program Coordinator for the Office of Litter Prevention for the city of Perrysburg Judy Hagen, also known as the "Litter Lady", explained how important it is to her that the parks stay clean.

"Litter really bothers me," said Hagen. "Our parks are something that we are very proud of and this park is especially used because it's right next to Mr. Freeze. So, to keep it very neat and tidy and clean is very important. We like to put our best foot forward with the city and with our parks."

There are six more events in Perrysburg that community members can participate in throughout April and May:

Saturday, April 23 – Woodlands Park by shelter house

Saturday, April 30 – Orleans Park in big stone parking lot

Saturday, May 7 – Three Meadows Park shelter house

Saturday, May 14 – Hood Park upper parking lot

Saturday, May 21 – Davis Overlook parking lot

Saturday, May 21 – Bicentennial Park parking lot off Mark Lane

Hagen stressed how important it is to have the community members be the ones involved in this clean-up program.

"You as a resident own the park," said Hagen. "It's just like keeping your house clean or your own yard clean. And it's not 'Well someone else will pick it up or someone else will take care of it.' You need to take responsibility for what is your own neighborhood."

Those who wish to participate in the future clean up events, rain or shine, can contact Judy Hagen at jhagen@ciperrysburg.oh.us or call 419-872-8034 for more details.