Face mask litter becoming a growing issue across Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the weather warms up, environmental advocates are encouraging everyone to take a look around their community for trash that may be lying around, specifically face masks.

According to Keep America Beautiful, there are around 50 billion pieces of litter across the United States. 47 million of those pieces are face masks.

"I mean we're still kind of in the pandemic, we're still seeing face masks! Who hasn't gone to Walmart or Kroger and seen facemasks blowing across the parking lot? So yeah it's a growing issue along highways, neighborhoods and parks" said Adam Cassi with Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful.

As the snow is now melted and gone, organizers with Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful are encouraging everyone to take a look around their homes and workplaces to see what areas need to be addressed and if there is a lot of trash lying around.

Typically around this time of year litter becomes a concern in northwest Ohio, specifically because we are so close to the Maumee River. Much of our trash ends up in the river, which ends up in Lake Erie.

Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful is eager to organize clean-ups to keep our area clean.

"We will run things all summer long! Because it doesn't just end once we pick it up in the spring! It keeps on building, it's kind of a daunting job but somebody has to get out there and do it! Because litter is a problem for Toledo and Lucas County" said Cassi.