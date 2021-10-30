Smelly septic tank waste still a cause of concern for Perrysburg neighborhood

Cindy Tudor says she has reached out to the city in past years but there is still a foul odor from time to time from the city's wastewater treatment plant.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg resident says she fed up with a foul smell that's been plaguing her neighborhood for years.

Cindy Tudor has lived in her Mulberry Street home for 25 years. She loves Perrysburg but says something rotten has been hurting her neighborhood.

The smell comes and goes but she says the worst was back in July 2019.

"We had a dinner party and we actually had to cut it short in the evening," said Tudor. "The smell was so bad we couldn't be outside."

Tudor reached out to the mayor's office in October 2018 and got a response. An email from the city stated the city's wastewater plant accepts loads of septic tank waste from outside sources for treatment.

"Odor is noticeable when uploading septage from tanker trucks," Tudor read from the email. "Autumn winds have been stronger lately. The wastewater plant is looking at ways to reduce the odors of this activity."

The city's email also stated the wastewater plant has enough capacity and the activity had generated $189,000 in revenue up until that point in 2018.

Tudor spoke with the mayor over the phone in the months following her July 2019 dinner party and says he told her they were looking at adding a chemical into the septage to reduce the smell. She believes it hasn't helped.

"There's no amount of money that can justify for us who live here the inability to be outdoors, especially on the weekend," said Tudor.

Other neighbors did not want to go on camera but say the issue was not as bad this summer as in the past.

We reached out to the city by phone and email for a comment but did not hear back. As soon as we receive an official response, we will update our story.

Councilman Barry Vanhoozen, who serves on the cities Public Utilities committee, said over the phone on Saturday that he was unaware of the concern but would look into it before the next committee meeting next month.