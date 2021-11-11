Pediatricians rally behind COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 - 11; say the benefits outweigh the risks

"Imagine looking backwards thinking, 'I could've prevented my child's death with a simple immunization,'" said Dr. Bruce Barnett with ProMedica.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local pediatricians are sharing the harsh reality of the effects of COVID-19 in a mission to vaccinate as many children as possible.

They spoke out during a V-Project meeting Wednesday night, saying it's something simple we can do to protect our kids.

"Imagine looking backwards thinking, 'I could've prevented my child's death with a simple immunization,'" said Dr. Bruce Barnett, a pediatrician with ProMedica.

Dr. Barnett is laying out the grim truth after seeing what COVID-19 can do to children.

He and several other pediatricians are uniting to stand behind the vaccine for kids five to 11 years old.

"For the people that are reluctant to get the COVID vaccine for their kids, I say this: it has been tested. It has. A lot of kids have been involved in the trial already that's been going on for over six months and it has been fine. I say trust the science," said Dr. Kehinde Obeto, a pediatrician with Mercy Health.

Tammy Kaiser, who is the great-aunt and custodian of Miliah Kaiser, says it's about putting her little girl first and keeping her safe.

"I wanted her to be vaccinated from COVID. You know, there's such a controversy over COVID. Do you get vaccinated? Do you not get vaccinated? And I just kind of felt like it's better to be safe than sorry. Cause you just don't know," said Kaiser.

That's what local doctors are warning parents about.

"When you're comparing unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals, some of the facts that we do know is unvaccinated individuals are more likely to be hospitalized by 29 times and they're more likely to die from by 11 times. And more likely to get COVID a second time," said Dr. Ian Thomas, who is a family medicine resident at McLaren St. Luke's.

Doctors say it's clear: the benefits outweigh any of the risks.

"Kids have been hurt significantly: in decrease social interaction, decreased learning experiences, decrease time in school with their friends. They have had an uptick in depression, anxiety, obesity. Kids have suffered in so many ways that are much harder to count," said Dr. Jennifer Fallon DeLucia, who was a speaker at VProject conference.

With children first in mind, Kaiser says she's putting her trust in the science.

"Sometimes, you know, you hear things through the grape vine and you may not hear all the facts. And so then you take your own perspective and kind of put your twist on it," said Kaiser.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, doctors are asking you to take the same precautions as last year.

That includes wearing a mask and social distancing.

But they say the vaccine is the best way to gather safely around others.