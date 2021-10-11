Northwest Ohio boy finds out if he was given the COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo during Pfizer children vaccine trials

Nolan Roberts from Bryan says it's his mission is to keep himself and others safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.

BRYAN, Ohio — It's been an emotional roller coaster for the Roberts family from Bryan, who has waited months to learn if nine-year-old Nolan was given the actual COVID-19 vaccine or the placebo when he participated in the Pfizer children vaccine trials.

After getting some answers this weekend, they're still at the forefront in the fight against COVID.

Nolan volunteered to participate in the Pfizer children vaccine trials this summer. During the trial, he was given either the COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo.

It turns out Nolan wasn't vaccinated.

"We found out that Nolan received the placebo during the trial instead of the actual vaccine," said Mindy Roberts, Nolan's mother.

Even though he knew there was a chance, his mother says it wasn't the answer Nolan wanted to hear.

"I was kind of disappointed because I wanted the real one," said Nolan.

"Once we worked through those initial emotions that he had, we reminded him that being part of the placebo group is just as important because, without the placebo group, they wouldn't have known if the vaccine had worked," said Mindy.

From there, the family had the option to either continue in the trials and wait until this week for Nolan to get the real vaccine, or he could go ahead and start the process.

"I chose right away because I want to get vaccinated early as possible. So I can help me and others so we don't all get COVID," said Nolan.

Nolan was vaccinated on Saturday at Walmart in Bryan.

"The only symptom I've had is sleepiness," said Nolan.

And if he had the chance to do it all over again, Nolan says he would.

"Well, I'm still happy that I did it because I helped science figure out to prove the shot," said Nolan.

Mindy and Nolan are encouraging other families to get children vaccinated, too.