23-year-old dead after being struck by semi on Ohio Turnpike Thanksgiving Day

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday between State Route 4 and State Route 250.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A young woman is dead after she was struck by a semi tractor-trailer on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday evening.

The crash happened between State Route 4 and State Route 250 (milepost 114) in Oxford Township, Erie County around 6:30 p.m.

Troopers determined that Karysha Melendez, 23, of Lorain, was driving a 2016 Honda westbound on the turnpike when her car struck the concrete median barrier. She then drove off the right side of the road and crashed her car into a ditch.

Melendez left her vehicle and walked into the westbound lanes of travel, where she was subsequently struck by a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by Daniel Moyer, 50, of Janesville, Wisconsin.

Melendez suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Moyer was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time and walked away uninjured.

Currently, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

The westbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for approximately one hour before being reopened and reduced to one lane until the incident was cleared several hours later.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by North Central EMS, Grove Township Fire Department, Ohio Turnpike InfrastructureCommission and Interstate Towing.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.