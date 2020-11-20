Toledo USPS truck driver killed in 2-vehicle accident in Monroe County

The driver of the United States Postal Service truck has been identified as Robert Golde from Toledo. The crash remains under investigation.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers from the Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Toledo man Thursday.

Troopers say Robert Golde, 69, of Toledo was driving a United States Postal Service truck that was involved in the crash with a black Camaro driven by a 19-year-old man from Monroe.

The Camaro was traveling southbound on Ann Arbor Road approaching Ostrander Road when it collided with the truck driven by Golde. The truck was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Ostrander Road when it was struck by the Camaro.

Golde suffered fatal injuries from the crash despite attempts to revive him made by good Samaritans and first responders.

The driver of the Camaro was taken to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the traffic crash and who was at fault remains under investigation.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected but preliminary investigation indicates speed was a factor.