Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office confirms details in Nancy Eagleson murder case; urges anyone with information to come forward

Eagleson, 14, was murdered in Paulding, Ohio, in 1960. While new evidence revitalized hope in 2022, it hit a dead end. The case may be cold, but it's not closed.

PAULDING, Ohio — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office on Friday confirmed multiple key points of evidence revealed in the decades-long investigation into the murder of 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson, a case 11 Investigates has been following through multiple reports.

Recent developments in the case were a .22 caliber bullet -- confirmed to be the fatal shot -- found in Eagleson's remains after her body was disinterred and autopsied in the fall of 2022, and a .22 caliber revolver that a Paulding resident, Don Rhonehouse, turned over to investigators and claimed was used to kill the 14-year-old back in 1960.

The gun Rhonehouse had in his possession was revealed during an interview with him for a three-part investigative series from WTOL 11 in February.

A comparison between the bullet and firearm was conducted, but the rifling marks that would have been used for testing were found to be no longer identifiable. While the new evidence hit a dead end, the Paulding Sheriff's Office said it wasn't all for naught.

"This journey has been a roller coaster for Nancy’s family," Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers said in a press release. "With the discovery of the bullet in the casket, there were high hopes the scientist in the lab would have something to work with to compare to potential firearms. That is now not going to happen. What we do have is an accurate conclusion to the cause of death. Reiterating a .22 caliber firearm was used in this heinous crime, and more knowledge about this case than we ever had before."

The sheriff's office continues to urge the public to contact them at 419-399-3791, or the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Cold Case Unit at 855-224-6446, if they have information in Eagleson's murder case. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office website. The sheriff's office also has an app that can be used to submit anonymous tips, connect with staff members and more.

"I will continue to make myself and my staff available to the family," Landers said. "I will also continue talking with anyone who has information in this case. There is still hope that something will break in this case. It is very, very cold, but not closed."