TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders with the Catholic Diocese of Toledo announced earlier this week that in-person Mass would be canceled through Easter.

While you won't be able to take part in the Eucharist, you can still hear the scripture readings.

Annunciation Radio provides Mass every afternoon at 3:15 p.m. The Bishop also co-hosts a radio show on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The hosts of Annunciation Radio's weekday morning show, Ron Finn and Dave Vacheresse, say right now they're focusing on the positives during this tough time.

"We need to keep our sense of humor during this time. We truly believe our faith can see us through and by the grace of God, come to a better place. And at the end of all this, looking back, we'll see all the great things that happened," Vacheresse said.

Annunciation Radio can be heard through the following radio channels:

WNOC - 89.7 FM - TOLEDO & BOWLING GREEN

WHRQ - 88.1 FM - SANDUSKY & PORT CLINTON

WSHB 90.9 FM - WILLIARD

WRRO - 89.9 FM - BRYAN

