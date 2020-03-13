PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Area churches are responding to increased concerns of coronavirus in Ohio.

Places like Cedar Creek Church in Perrysburg are suspending services after Gov. Mike DeWine placed a ban on mass gatherings over 100 people. Religious gatherings, however, were exempt from the ban.

"So, we started talking about this last week, encouraging our greeters to do the elbow bump instead of the hand shake and making sure that everybody is washing hands," Cedar Creek Church executive director of campuses Luke Shortridge said.

The church does, however, offer live streaming each week and will continue to do so.

"One thing that's nice is we do have that every single weekend. So it will be a little strange for our band to be playing and Ben to be preaching without people necessarily in the seats. But we still feel that we can reach people that way and we're thankful that we're set up in that capacity," Shortridge said.

While some local churches made the hard decision to cancel in-person services, while others, like The Church on Strayer, have claimed they will stay open no matter what.

"We're definitely having services because we keep our building very clean and very sanitized," The Church on Strayer senior pastor, Tony Scott said.

Leaders with The Church on Strayer also plan to carry on with their events outside of service.

"We open our church up, even during the most difficult times so that people have a place to worship. We welcome people to come and be with us, know that the building is totally and completely disinfected," Scott said.

The Church on Strayer offers live streaming and Scott recommends people to who feel sick to stay home and watch the service that way.

Leaders with both churches said they will post other updates regarding in-person services online.

