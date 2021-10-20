Papa Moose's Donuts opens new location in Maumee

The owners said they ran out of donuts after being open for just three hours.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Doughnut lovers could hardly wait Wednesday for the doors of the new Papa Moose's location to open in Maumee.

"I've been to 63 different donut shops and this by far is my favorite," said doughnut enthusiast Daryl Keller.

Owner Chuck McGee was happy to see so many hungry customers.



"It's crazy, it's very crazy," McGee said. "It's great, it's great having so many people waiting in the parking lot. They were here a half hour before we opened."

He and his wife Cari said their secret to success is making the best doughnut and bringing old customer service back.



"We treat people the way you want to be treated. If you go into somewhere and you know, hey how ya doing, how does it make you feel when you go somewhere and they remember your name or your order," Chuck said.



During the pandemic, they were forced to close their Rossford location for a month after Chuck got COVID-19. At a time many people would consider expanding a business "risky," the couple said, "Isn't now when people need donuts the most?"



"We had a lot of people ask us when we first opened, 'Oh my goodness isn't it scary opening during the pandemic?' You have to have comfort food and what better comfort food than a donut when you're sitting at home," Cari said.

The owners of Papa Moose's also work with the owners of Iron Bean Coffee, located in Perrysburg, to sell their coffee.



"So we think we have the best doughnuts along with the best coffee, so it's a great mixture," Chuck said.



Owners of Iron Bean Coffee, Chanell and Fred Dedrick, said they're honored to be included in Cari and Chuck's new location.



"He did something wonderful for us and Chanell specifically and took our logo and built the first ever Nori's Nook, right here, a little chunk of Iron Bean right here in Papa Moose's," Fred said.



Papa Moose's changes their donuts every week. You can stay updated on their Facebook and Instagram pages.