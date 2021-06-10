Maumee Schools increases pay for substitute workers

MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired Oct. 6, 2021.
The Maumee Schools Board of Education approved legislation Monday to increase pay for substitute workers.
Effective Oct. 25, the new rates are as follows:
- Buildings and grounds/food service driver: $13 per hour
- Transportation - Regular Bus Route $18.00 per hour
- Transportation - Field Trip Bus Route $12.50 per hour
- Bus Monitor $11.00 per hour
- Classroom Assistant $12.50 per hour
- Clerical $14.00 per hour
- Clerk Librarian $12.00 per hour
- Food Service $10.50 per hour
- Playground Monitor $11.00 per hour
- Substitute Teachers $115.00 per day
- Intervention Agents $135.00 per day
To see a list of available jobs and apply online, click here.
To apply for custodial or buildings and grounds sub, contact Larry Burda at 419-893-1392 or lburda@maumeek12.org.