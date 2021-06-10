Maumee Schools increases pay for substitute workers

Substitute teachers will now make $115 per day; changes take effect Oct. 25.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired Oct. 6, 2021.

The Maumee Schools Board of Education approved legislation Monday to increase pay for substitute workers.

Effective Oct. 25, the new rates are as follows:

Buildings and grounds/food service driver: $13 per hour

Transportation - Regular Bus Route $18.00 per hour

Transportation - Field Trip Bus Route $12.50 per hour

Bus Monitor $11.00 per hour

Classroom Assistant $12.50 per hour

Clerical $14.00 per hour

Clerk Librarian $12.00 per hour

Food Service $10.50 per hour

Playground Monitor $11.00 per hour

Substitute Teachers $115.00 per day

Intervention Agents $135.00 per day

To see a list of available jobs and apply online, click here.

To apply for custodial or buildings and grounds sub, contact Larry Burda at 419-893-1392 or lburda@maumeek12.org.