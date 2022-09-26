Race for the Cure 'Survivors Park' looks to the future of breast cancer research as well as the past

The Survivors Park honors those living and lost to breast cancer during Toledo's Race for the Cure.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Generations of men and women were in downtown Toledo Saturday morning joining the fight against breast cancer. In this year's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, Toledo's Hensville Park was renamed "Survivors Park" and was the hub for many of Sunday's events.

In honor of breast cancer awareness, survivors and supporters wore pink shirts and accessorized with vibrant hats, jewels and more. In the hub, stories of survival were discussed and information regarding early signs of detection and other recourses were shared.

Along with celebrating survival, the Susan G. Komen race was also a day for remembering.

Race participants, volunteers, friends and families remembered their journeys and the journeys of their loved ones. Memories of survivors, those still in the fight and others who had passed away were shared.

A racing participant who was gearing up in the Survivors Park to run the race said her mother's fight influences her to fight through the race and to never give up.

"It's really emotional; it's pretty overwhelming," Sheri Gentry said. "My mom went through breast cancer three years ago and so every step of the way I'm thinking of her and I'm thinking...this is a huge fight."

Gentry also looked towards the future of breast cancer treatment and awareness.

"I'm so grateful for the research that has gotten us this far and treatments that my mom needed to have - and I know there's so much more," Gentry continued. "So one day hopefully we won't have to be battling this disease anymore."

This year's Race for the Cure also featured new events for participants and supporters to see, like the remembrance booth. The booth was filled with photos and cards of loved ones.

Alyssa Petrella is the Executive Director of Susan G. Komen of Central Ohio. She made a card dedicated to her grandmother, Ganyelle Patrella.

"It means a lot to me," Petrella said. "I lost my grandmother to breast cancer so this is a special place to visit and write her name and remember her every year. And I'm glad that others get that opportunity too."

Thousands of families were in attendance Sunday, sharing their stories in hope that spreading awareness could save a life. To learn more on breast cancer and resources connected to breast cancer you can visit Breast Cancer Foundation | Susan G. Komen® .