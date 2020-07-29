Summer Boost Program welcomes Maumee City Schools students back inside buildings

The district will be returning to full in-person learning this school year, if families choose. Some students and teachers are getting a taste of how it will look.

MAUMEE, Ohio — A group of students and staff are already testing out how school is going to look in the next couple of weeks at Maumee City Schools with their Summer Boost program.

Each year, the district usually holds a learning enrichment summer camp before the school year begins.

That usually brings in around 200 students, but this year's camp had to be canceled because of COVID-19.

This week, a total of 70 students are part of the boost program to give students extra help before the class starts.

"We have students entering grade one through five, to learn different math and reading skills that maybe they are struggling with," Summer Boost coordinator and teacher, Stacey Snyder said.

The majority students attend a morning or afternoon session depending on what works best for their schedule. Groups are no larger than five and there is an option to work remote.

Snyder says this definitely preparing them for how the learning environment will look.

"This is a really good dry run of the school year. I think the biggest group we have is 25 students in small groups inside. I'm going to have 25 students just alone for me" she said.

Students get their temperature taken as soon as they enter the building, use hand sanitizer often, sit six feet away and wear a mask at all times unless they are eating or drinking.

Snyder says in two days, they've already made changes to how things are set-up and run.

She thinks the same will happen once school begins and teachers see what works with their students and what doesn't.