New bridge construction in Napoleon give industrial traffic options around town

The new Maumee River crossing will give industrial traffic another option around town.

NAPOLEON, Ohio — At more then $10 million, a new bridge construction over the Maumee River is well underway thanks to some dry weather.

Vernon Nagel Inc. crews have installed 4 of the 7 bridge piers.

ODOT District 1 said the spans that will be installed over those piers will begin being placed in mid-August.

The two-year construction project will also see two roundabouts installed on either side of bridge, and will connect Industrial Drive.

The new bridge will not only act as a second river crossing for Napoleon residents, but it is expected to be the primary route for industrial traffic, especially for the Campbell Soup Supply operations.

For ODOT crews, the new bridge construction is an exciting project.

"I've been with ODOT 25 years, and this is the first time I've ever seen a brand new bridge where one didn't exist being constructed. So yes, I think it is unusual for the type of work that we're usually doing," said ODOT Northwest Ohio PIO Rhonda Pees.

Construction of the southern roundabout could begin this year, while the northern roundabout is expected to begin next year.