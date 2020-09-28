Bowling Green State University gears up for virtual homecoming weekend

The sights and sounds of thousands gathering for a college homecoming will be different because of COVID-19. But BGSU is still finding ways to get everyone involved.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The ongoing pandemic has changed the way colleges do everything, including homecoming.

Leaders at Bowling Green State University say they knew they wanted to celebrate but had to make it COVID-19 friendly.

The university is preparing for a virtual homecoming that has the potential to reach people across the country.

"Normally, it's everybody comes home, everybody comes together. Let's have fun at our tailgate, different events, taking tours. That just obviously wasn't going to work this year as we're trying to keep as much of a bubble as we can," Associate Dean of Students for campus activities Brian Heilmeier said.

The football game is usually a core part of homecoming weekend.

Now, with no game, BGSU is finding ways to get athletes involved with video game tournaments.

"That'll be a fun, different aspect of being able to provide some athletics during homecoming," he said.

Other events include a virtual Freddie & Frida 5K, an online beer tasting, and a few workshops.

Leaders say the virtual aspect has forced them to think differently when trying to reach their students and alumni

They also plan to continue some of the things they are doing this year in the future.

"I would argue that it's actually more accessible now than it has been in the past because we had such a focus of being on campus and being together. We know that folks can't travel back sometimes," Heilmeier said.



Homecoming events start on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Make sure you check the schedule if there's something you want to do. Some of these events do require registration. You can find all of BGSU's homecoming information here.