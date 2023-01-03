Toledo Go Red for Women Lunch happening on March 9th

The American Heart Association is hosting the annual event to ensure all women can live a long and healthy life

The American Heart Association is hosting the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at The Premiere in South Toledo. The event begins with a Health Expo at 11 am with Lunch and the program to follow at 12 pm. The program is hosted by WTOL 11 Morning Anchor Tiffany Tarpley.

Since 2004, the Go Red for Women movement has educated millions of women about their No. 1 killer: cardiovascular disease. But now there is a new challenge; research shows that younger women and women of color are not aware that this threat is real.