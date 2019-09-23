OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio —

Athletes from from Ottawa Hills High School will be raising money for breast cancer this Thursday.

The girls' volleyball teams will face off against Emmanuel Christian in their annual “Volley for the Cure” event. The game gets going on Sept. 26 at Ottawa Hills. Attendees are encouraged to come decked out in pink!

Leading up to the big event on Thursday, players will sell baked goods and bubble tea at the high school during lunch. A donation jar will also be available at both games.

According to school leaders, the annual event has two purposes: to increase awareness of cancer and raise money for local charity. This year, the money will go to two organizations: Victory Center of Toledo and the Susan G. Komen Foundation for research into metastatic breast cancer. Metastatic breast cancer is cancer that has spread beyond the breast to other organs in the body.

Between games, the teams will recognize area cancer survivors. School officials said a sign-up sheet will be available outside of the gym.

After that, Anne French and Jackie Cummins - who are both breast cancer survivors - will sing the national anthem.

“We love doing this event! I love showing the girls about community and raising money and awareness for a good cause,” said varsity head coach Jordan Kielty. “They get to play for something bigger than themselves. They also get super excited for this event because they get to wear pink!”

The junior varsity game begins at 6 p.m. The varsity game will follow, and is expected to get going at 7 p.m.

Admission to all home JV and varsity games is $6 for adults.

