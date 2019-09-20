TOLEDO, Ohio — It's not too late to register for the Susan G. Komen Races for the Cure in Findlay and Toledo this weekend!

Here's where you can register if you're interested in participating:

Thursday, Sept. 26 - Friday, Sept. 27 (New registrations and Packet Pickup)

Findlay - Dave’s Running Shop (1817 Tiffin Ave, Findlay, OH 45840)

Thursday, September 26 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, September 27 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28 from 7:00 a.m to 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26 - Saturday, Sept 28 (New registrations and Packet Pickup)

Toledo - Brondes Ford Maumee (1475 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537)

Thursday, September 26 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, September 27 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 28 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, September 27

Findlay Online registration closes at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Findlay Race Day registration - 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at 1900 S Main St, Findlay, OH 45840 ($45 in registration tent)

Race Start Time - 9 a.m.

Saturday, September 28

Toledo Online registration closes at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Toledo Race Day registration - 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Fifth Third Field behind home plate, 406 Washington St, Toledo, OH 43604 ($45 in registration area of Fifth Third Field)

Race Start Time - 9:30 a.m.

If you're interested in participating but are hesitant because you don't have a team, don't worry - you can sign up to join our Melissa Andrews' More Than Pink Team at the race in Toledo!