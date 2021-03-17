x
Local News

Ottawa Hills ranked second-best place to live in Ohio

Website gives the suburb an overall grade of A+, cites school district

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — A website says Ottawa Hills is the second-best place to live in Ohio.

Nice.com gave the Toledo suburb an A+ overall grade and an A+ for public schools. Ottawa Hills is the No. 1 place in the state to raise a family, according to the rankings.

"Living in Ottawa Hills offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes," the website says. "In Ottawa Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks."

Perrysburg comes in at 24th in the best places to live, Sylvania is 41st, Waterville is 90th, and Maumee is 99th.

The full rankings can be found here.

