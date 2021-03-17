Ottawa Hills ranked second-best place to live in Ohio

Website gives the suburb an overall grade of A+, cites school district

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — A website says Ottawa Hills is the second-best place to live in Ohio.

Nice.com gave the Toledo suburb an A+ overall grade and an A+ for public schools. Ottawa Hills is the No. 1 place in the state to raise a family, according to the rankings.

"Living in Ottawa Hills offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes," the website says. "In Ottawa Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks."