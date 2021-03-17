Ottawa Hills ranked second-best place to live in Ohio

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — A website says Ottawa Hills is the second-best place to live in Ohio.
Nice.com gave the Toledo suburb an A+ overall grade and an A+ for public schools. Ottawa Hills is the No. 1 place in the state to raise a family, according to the rankings.
"Living in Ottawa Hills offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes," the website says. "In Ottawa Hills there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks."
Perrysburg comes in at 24th in the best places to live, Sylvania is 41st, Waterville is 90th, and Maumee is 99th.