Toledo takes top spot in rankings for new business investment by Site Selection

"You will do better in Toledo." That's the saying as you drive into town. The rest of the world knows it now too after top ranking in new business investment.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Glass City is gaining national recognition for its major investments and developments.

Site Selection, a prestigious and credible source for business performance, has ranked Toledo number one for new business investments in mid-size cities across the United States.

"We came in number one among all cities with populations between 200,000 and 1 million. To give you a sense of what that means, a city like Atlanta is in that category" said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

The mayor says this recognition shows that Toledo can not only compete with any city, but win.

Officials say the award is not subjectively chosen, rankings come straight from data and money invested into the city from the last year.

"The city of Toledo is on the map. Not only from the state standpoint but the national standpoint. These big projects that have been happening here in the state of Ohio, here in the region, here in the city, have gained national recognition," said Managing Director with JobsOhio, Jonathan Bridges.

Site Selection is a magazine that city leaders consider the "gold standard" in economic development rankings.

Toledo has ranked in the top 10 for the last five years, but never first.

The mayor says the top ranking is something all Toledoans should be proud of because it means we have made more jobs and more companies will look to invest here.

"Right now, there's over $2 billion of investment in projects that are underway or recently completed and that adds up to 3,500 jobs. That's happening right now," Kapszukiewicz said.

The mayor also says receiving this ranking in any year is a big deal, but we managed to do it during a pandemic, which is even more incredible.

He hopes the city can remain on top.

