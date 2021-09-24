Ottawa Hills Local Schools named the No. 1 school district in Toledo, Lucas Co. for third year in a row

Nationally, Ottawa Hills Local Schools ranked No. 83 out of nearly 10,800 districts. The district is ranked No. 5 in Ohio.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — For the third year in a row, Ottawa Hills Local Schools was named the No. 1 school district in the Toledo area and Lucas County by research company Niche.

In rankings for both the Toledo area and Lucas County, Ottawa Hills High School was ranked No. 1 overall, No. 1 for college prep, and No. 1 for STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). At the state level, the high school ranked No. 6 overall, No. 7 for college prep, and No. 10 for STEM.

The building received an overall grade of A+.

“On behalf of the district and Board of Education, I am so proud of our formula that creates success stories like this,” said Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske. “We have parents who make education a top priority at home, top-notch educators, students who are motivated to learn, and a community that centers itself around the school district."

Niche calculated its 2022 “Best School” rankings using dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews. Factors used in its K-12 rankings include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and public school district ratings. For high schools, it compared buildings that educated students in grades 9 through 12.

“Our students and teachers strive every day to be the best they can be,” said Principal Ben McMurray. “These rankings are always celebrated, as they validate our commitment to learning and to each other.”

Nationally, Ottawa Hills Local Schools ranked No. 83 out of nearly 10,800 districts. The school district ranked No. 5 in Ohio.

Click here to see where the district ranked in all categories.