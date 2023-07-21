Ottawa County Fair hosts sale of champions Friday

The best of the best went to auction, netting many 4-H exhibitors a healthy payout.

Example video title will go here for this video

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — What's your favorite part of a county fair? The food? The rides? Maybe the animals?

For the 4-H kids, it's probably the moment they sell they're animal at auction.

Some serious business was conducted Friday inside of Damschroder Hall at the Ottawa County fairgrounds. It was standing room only during the sale of champions, where the best of the best livestock on display this year were up for auction.

For the these 4-H champions, some have been here before, while others made it to the top of the list on their first attempt.

"It is my first year doing a cow, but everyone in my family does it, so I kind of had some experience," said Myra Huss, who landed a top spot in Dairy Beef Feeders.

It's the culmination of months, or even a year's worth of hard work for the Ottawa County youngsters. The experience of not only raising these animals, but managing them and working to help sell them offers them invaluable experience.

"I took a lot of effort and work, responsibility. Keeping him clean, work him everyday, having him get exercise," said Tucker Schuffenecker, Market Lamb Reserve champion.

Ottawa County Ag. Society Board President Zak Avers said taking care of these animals is a big responsibility.

"[They're] raising that from a little animal to time to sell it at the fair, and the being able to let it go at the end of the fair," he said. "So a lot of cool life lessons in there."

The majority of the funds raised at the auction go right back to the 4-H exhibitor. Some of these sales are for thousands of dollars.

"It's all so that we can support the kids," Avers said. "So without having a big event around the kids, we wouldn't have much. So I love seeing the kids show their animals, showcase their talents and everything they've learned in the year. And bring all of those different groups together to showcase that. It's awesome."

While many area kids with some extra cash would quickly run out to spend it, the kids we spoke with at the fair had a different plan.

"Probably in my savings," said Tucker.

"Probably just go into savings," said Myra.

The Ottawa County Fair runs through Sunday at 6 p.m.