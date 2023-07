Clarissa Spearman, 37, is accused of stealing wallets and purses from employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Erie and Ottawa counties.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Perkins Township police put out a BOLO Wednesday requesting information on the whereabouts of a woman accused of stealing wallets and purses from employees at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Erie and Ottawa counties.

The department said arrest warrants are being obtained "in the near future" for Clarissa Spearman, 37, of Toledo.