No one was seriously injured after a crash between a car and a semi in Fulton County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on US 20 at Fulton-Lucas County Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the southbound lanes as the car failed to yield as was hit by the semi.

Troopers are looking into fog as a factor of the crash.