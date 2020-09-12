Troopers investigating crash that left 2 injured on SR 53 in Ottawa County

The two drivers involved in the incident suffered from serious injuries and had to be extricated from their cars.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that took place Monday around 5 p.m. on State Route 53 near Mulcahy Road in Ottawa County, leaving two people injured.

Troopers say Danny Wamsley, 68, of Oak Harbor, was northbound on State Route 53 while Adam Borror, 34, of Port Clinton, was in the southbound direction.

Wamsley went left of center and struck Borror's car head-on before running off the east side of the road. Afterward, Borror ran off the west side of the road and struck a mailbox, according to police.

Wamsley and Borror had to be extricated from their cars and were taken to the hospital by helicopter. They both suffered from serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Troopers say they were both wearing their seatbelts and that alcohol or drug impairment do not appear to have played a role in the incident.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.