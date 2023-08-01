Olympic boxer Oshae Jones files federal civil lawsuit against TPD officers, city of Toledo

The lawsuit alleges TPD officers administered excessive force and emotional distress, among other counts during a 2022 incident that led to Jones's arrest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Olympic medalist boxer Oshae Jones has has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Toledo police officers Ashlyn Pluff and Samantha Kill and the city of Toledo, following a July 2022 incident in which she was arrested and charged with several misdemeanors.

The federal lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday, alleged Jones' constitutional rights were violated through excessive use of force and racial discrimination, among other claims. Jones claimed she was sleeping inside her home when police arrived to break up a large group at approximately 4 a.m. on July 31, 2022. Jones exited her house after police began banging on her door.

Body-cam video showed Jones walk outside and ask multiple times for badge numbers of the officers. The filed lawsuit states the officers "became agitated" with Jones following her inquires and subsequently arrested her.

In the bodycam video, Pluff can be seen hitting Jones in the back of the head. Jones's attorneys argue Pluff's use of force was excessive, while the Toledo Police Department claimed her use of force was justified, and issued only a verbal reprimand for her use of language during the incident.

In the lawsuit, Jones and her attorneys argued the "unjustified and excessive use of force" led to physical injuries and emotional distress, which they claimed were driven by racial discrimination. The lawsuit also alleged Pluff's actions were "emblematic of a pattern and practice of behavior by the Toledo Police Department."

In the lawsuit, Officer Kill is mentioned as having sworn to and signed affidavits regarding Jones's arrest, which Jones and her attorneys alleged was done under false pretenses.

Jones is suing Pluff, Kill and the city of Toledo on the following seven counts:

Excessive Use of Force

Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress

Malicious Prosecution

Violation of Civil Rights

Monell Claim against the City of Toledo

Assault and Battery

Negligence

In a press release regarding the lawsuit, Jones spoke to what she believes were the injustices of the situation.

"As a proud representative of the United States and an Olympic medalist, I have always upheld the values of fairness, justice and equality," Jones said. "It is disheartening to find myself in a situation where these values were not reciprocated. I firmly believe that no individual should endure such treatment, and I am taking this stand not only for myself but for all those who have been victims of injustice and discrimination."

Jones is seeking compensatory and punitive damages against the defendants, loss of earnings and net accumulations, attorney fees and prejudgment fees. The lawsuit said the amount in damages would be specified at trial.

Jones initially pleaded not guilty to chares of resisting arrest, obstructing official business and failure to disperse. In February 2023, she changed her plea to no contest and was ordered to complete a safety justice class.