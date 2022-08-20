Organizations educating community on national monkeypox outbreak at Toledo Pride

Equality Toledo created an informational flier they are handing out during Toledo Pride on the monkeypox disease that has affected many in the LGBTQ+ community.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — On August 4, the Biden administration declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

This week, during Toledo Pride, organizations are taking the time to educate the community on the nationwide outbreak.

The CDC is reporting the LGBTQ+ population is currently the segment of the population that is most affected by monkeypox and that's raising concerns throughout the nation.

It's also why Equality Toledo is working to bring awareness to the community.

Deputy Director of Equality Toledo Brent Rabie and his team created a flyer to hand out at the event to make sure people had the facts about monkeypox.

"It's just kind of a quick fact sheet on some myths and facts of what monkeypox is, how it's affecting the community and how it can spread," said Rabie. "So, it's just a really quick glance to try and correct some misinformation on monkeypox."

Secretary of Equality Toledo, Joseph Wood, also saw the importance of getting the health information out.

"Breaking down those myths, anybody can get monkeypox. It's transmitted basically by intimate skin to skin contact. It's not an STI [sexually transmitted infection], cause you don't need to have intercourse to get it," said Wood.

Wood said Toledo Pride was the right place to get the information out because education is a big part of Toledo Pride's mission.

The Lucas County Health Department has reported 4 probable cases with 1 of those being confirmed monkeypox. Some cities have already starting giving out vaccines.

"Basically vaccines are coming, vaccines are coming in a month to two months, said Wood. "Our community will be eligible to get those vaccines, so [we're] patiently waiting to get that protection."

Wood also said it is about having honest communication with anybody you may meet.

If you have symptoms or lesions you should call the health department to see if you can tested.