GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A manufacturer in West Michigan will soon produce the JYNNEOS smallpox and monkeypox vaccine. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing, also known as GRAM, stepped in with COVID vaccine production, and now they're once again filling vaccines to fight another virus.

"We were honored to be selected," CEO and President Tom Ross says. "We're producing the monkeypox vaccine in conjunction with a company called Bavarian Nordic, which is based in Denmark."

Bavarian Nordic makes the only FDA-approved product to prevent monkeypox, and GRAM was chosen to help expand their reach in the U.S.



"The Bavarian Nordic facility in Denmark actually produces a vaccine, and they have the technologies that are transferring that technology to us at GRAM here in West Michigan," Ross says. "Typically (that process) takes about a year or so, and we're trying to get that done in a matter of just a few months."

Ross says it'll take some time before the vaccine is actually filled at their facility because their process needs FDA approval too. Once they get rolling though, he says they'll be able to fill millions of vials.



"Now we have three field lines versus one. So we've tripled our capacity," he says.

Ross says it's not up to GRAM on where these vaccines go.

"There will typically be a national distribution that go to the states, and the states allocate to the counties, and then ultimately to into patients' arms," he says.

GRAM is looking to add more people to their team to help with this project. There isn't a set deadline for how long they'll produce this vaccine.

"We believe that we have enough new clients coming on board and enough future growth that we're excited about what that means for the new employees at our company," Ross says.

He also says that production of other clients' products will not be impacted by the addition of monkeypox vaccine.

