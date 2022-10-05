x
Man found dead in central Toledo, police investigating

Police found the body of a man outside in the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue when responding to a 911 call The victim appears to have been shot, according to TPD.

TOLEDO, Ohio — *Editor's note: The above video first aired May 10, 2022, as part of an unrelated report.

An investigation is underway into a death overnight in central Toledo.

A man was found dead overnight in the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue near Sylvan Avenue.

A 911 caller reported shots fired and a man laying on the ground, according to TPD.

Credit: WTOL 11

Officers arrived to find the body of a man laying on the grassy area near the sidewalk with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Nobody has been arrested.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

We are working to bring you the latest information as we receive it and will continue to update you on this developing story.

