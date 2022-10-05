Man found dead in central Toledo, police investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio — *Editor's note: The above video first aired May 10, 2022, as part of an unrelated report.
An investigation is underway into a death overnight in central Toledo.
A man was found dead overnight in the 1300 block of Fitchland Avenue near Sylvan Avenue.
A 911 caller reported shots fired and a man laying on the ground, according to TPD.
Officers arrived to find the body of a man laying on the grassy area near the sidewalk with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Nobody has been arrested.
If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
We are working to bring you the latest information as we receive it and will continue to update you on this developing story.