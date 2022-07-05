Man charged in connection with deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis expected to change plea today

Officer Francis was struck and killed earlier this year while attempting to deploy stop sticks amid a pursuit along I-75.

MEDINA, Ohio — Dante Tate – one of three suspects arrested in connection with a deadly pursuit that claimed the life of Bluffton police officer Dominic Franics – is due in Medina County Common Pleas Court for a change-of-plea hearing at 1 p.m. today.

We plan on streaming the hearing live inside this story.

Court records show Tate was indicted back in April on charges of receiving stolen property and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer. The situation dates back to Tate’s March 31 arrest in Elyria where the hours-long pursuit came to an end.

Two others -- 21-year-old Zachary Love and 20-year-old Emin Johnson -- were taken into custody in Northwest Ohio after officer Francis was struck and killed while attempting to deploy stop sticks amid the pursuit along I-75.

Officer Francis was laid to rest April 8 in Bluffton. His family was presented the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart in his honor during the funeral.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story regarding the funeral for officer Francis on April 8, 2022.