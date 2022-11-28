One killed in two-car crash in Old West End Monday

Khalid Denton, 29, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the crash. His passenger, Lakwanda Brown, 30, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was killed and one woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a crash at the intersection of Collingwood Boulevard and Islington Street in Toledo's Old West End just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Khalid Denton, 29, was driving eastbound through the intersection with Lakwanda Brown, 30, in the passenger seat, when a vehicle driven by an unknown male ran a red light northbound through the intersection, hitting Denton's car, according to Toledo police.

Denton and Brown were ejected from their vehicle and taken to the hospital, where Denton was pronounced dead.

According to a Toledo Police Department press release, the driver of the car that hit Denton's car, and their passenger, both described as Black males "dressed in dark clothing" by witnesses, fled the scene of the crash on foot.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

