x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One killed in two-car crash in Old West End Monday

Khalid Denton, 29, was pronounced dead at the hospital after the crash. His passenger, Lakwanda Brown, 30, is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was killed and one woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a crash at the intersection of Collingwood Boulevard and Islington Street in Toledo's Old West End just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Khalid Denton, 29, was driving eastbound through the intersection with Lakwanda Brown, 30, in the passenger seat, when a vehicle driven by an unknown male ran a red light northbound through the intersection, hitting Denton's car, according to Toledo police.

Denton and Brown were ejected from their vehicle and taken to the hospital, where Denton was pronounced dead.

According to a Toledo Police Department press release, the driver of the car that hit Denton's car, and their passenger, both described as Black males "dressed in dark clothing" by witnesses, fled the scene of the crash on foot.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Related Articles

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 weather app for the latest local 10-day forecast and live radar!

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.

 Click here to get on the list!

More Videos

In Other News

Farmer plans lawsuit after livestock killed by mink released by activists; man jailed for same crime speaks out

Before You Leave, Check This Out