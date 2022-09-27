Ohio Pint Day supports craft breweries with limited-edition pint glass on Tuesday

OHIO, USA — Ohio Pint Day, a statewide fundraiser for craft breweries, will take place Tuesday.
Over 180 breweries will sell a limited-edition pint glass designed by Juan Vergara, co-owner of Pulpo Beer Company in Willoughby. $1 from each purchased glass will be donated to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.
The participating breweries in northwest Ohio are:
- 1803 Brewery & Taproom
- 1820 BrewWerks
- 60cc Brewing
- Aistear Brewing
- Arlyn’s Good Beer
- Black Frog Brewery
- Brewing Green
- Buffalo Rock Brewing Company
- Crafted Nano Brewery
- Drop Tine Winery and Tap House
- Earnest Brew Works – Downtown Toledo
- Earnest Brew Works – South Toledo
- Findlay Brewing Company
- Heavy Beer Co.
- Inside The Five Brewing – Perrysburg
- Inside The Five Brewing – Sylvania
- Juniper Brewing Company
- The Laird Arcade Brewery
- Maumee Bay Brewing Co.
- Moeller Brew Barn – Maria Stein
- Neon Groundhog Brewery
- Oncore Brewing
- Quenched and Tempered Brewing
- Twin Oast Brewing
- Upside Brewing
- The UrbanWoody Brewery
According to the OCBA, the webpage's full list of breweries will be updated with "(sold out)" next to breweries that sell out of the pint glasses. The OCBA said it may not be 100% accurate with updated sellouts and encourages patrons to check with local breweries if they still have pint glasses in stock.
According to the OCBA, Vergara said his inspiration for the 2022 Ohio Pint Day glass was solidarity.
"With every struggle the hospitality industry has been through in the past couple of years and as it continues to this day, we shall never forget that lending a helping hand between all of us and sharing our misfortunes and accomplishments we can all survive and overcome," he said. "This design is also to inspire those who remain in this hard fought industry to remember why they are in it, to enjoy it, because it is a craft like no other to welcome and pamper customers while providing a great experience. Also, to those who patronize our establishments to be courteous, patient and enjoy themselves, but to also remember to stand in solidarity with your favorite local businesses, because these are who make your communities whole and unique.