Ohio Pint Day supports craft breweries with limited-edition pint glass on Tuesday

According to the OCBA, the webpage's full list of breweries will be updated with "(sold out)" next to breweries that sell out of the pint glasses. The OCBA said it may not be 100% accurate with updated sellouts and encourages patrons to check with local breweries if they still have pint glasses in stock.

"With every struggle the hospitality industry has been through in the past couple of years and as it continues to this day, we shall never forget that lending a helping hand between all of us and sharing our misfortunes and accomplishments we can all survive and overcome," he said. "This design is also to inspire those who remain in this hard fought industry to remember why they are in it, to enjoy it, because it is a craft like no other to welcome and pamper customers while providing a great experience. Also, to those who patronize our establishments to be courteous, patient and enjoy themselves, but to also remember to stand in solidarity with your favorite local businesses, because these are who make your communities whole and unique.