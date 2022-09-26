Community organizations sending relief efforts to Hurricane Fiona, Ian victims

Both the Red Cross North Central Ohio Region and the Diocese of Toledo have already helped damaged areas from Hurricane Fiona and are prepared for Hurricane Ian.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The effects of Hurricane Fiona, and now Ian, will reach much further than where they hit, and the local American Red Cross chapter and Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo are ready to help through donations and volunteers.

Todd James, the executive director of the North Central Ohio American Red Cross, said there is one volunteer from their chapter already down in Florida and dozens on standby once Ian makes landfall.

"If and when they're needed, they can be ready to travel within 24 hours or less to get to the affected area and help provide shelter," James said.

It is a lot of what James calls "watch and see" when preparing for these events, but evacuation and shelter are always the main priority before other necessities.

"They need to know they're going to be fed, they have access to healthcare, and we have crisis counselors that are in the shelters working with those affected," he said. "That's really the immediate priority."

Rodney Schuster, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo's executive director, said they focus on helping after the immediate impacts when first responders' work is done through financial support or case management.

"We provide assistance for things that insurance doesn't cover, insurance premiums, out of pocket that can't be met," Schuster said. "We also provide case management to help navigate through any funding that might be available through FEMA, through the government, through local channels."

James said the Red Cross' focus right now is working with other partners, state and local governments and other nonprofit organizations.