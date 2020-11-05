COLUMBUS, Ohio —

Monday

Under his Responsible Restart Ohio plan, Gov. Mike DeWine has released information each day discussing what businesses will reopen and when.

Ohioans were expecting to hear more information on child care facilities, however Gov. DeWine said they are still working on issuing a date.

A date will not be announced until all protocols are in place.

Rebate offer for restaurants and bars

A one-time rebate is being offered to bars and restaurants to help cover the cost of restocking high-proof liquor, by Jobs Ohio and the State Department of Commerce.

Businesses interested in the offer can find more information here.

New numbers

The total number of cases of COVID-19 reported by the Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday is 24,777 with 23,400 of those cases confirmed.

The ODH reported 4,413 hospitalizations, with 1,151 of those cases being intensive care cases.

A total of 1,225 deaths were reported. The total numbers are both confirmed and presumed cases of the coronavirus.

The median age of those affected by COVID-19 is 51.

Last week recap

DeWine has formed groups from the different industries to advise on best practices on how to safely reopen.

Businesses expecting to reopen

Retail businesses have already been slated to reopen on May 12.

Last Thursday DeWine outlined plans for other different businesses to reopen.

Personal care services such as salons and barbershops, along with outdoor services for bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen on May 15.

Indoor dining will be allowed to resume on May 21.

Massage businesses will be addressed by the medical board that regulates that industry, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said.

RELATED: Reopening Ohio: Salons/barbers open May 15; restaurants/bars open May 15 outside and May 21 inside

Face coverings

Although face coverings are not mandated by law for customers, whether they are required or not will be decided by business owners.

Customers receiving service from personal care business will be asked to wear a face mask.

Customers at bars and restaurants should not be alarmed if they notice cashiers and servers not wearing gloves, as hand-washing is the number one protective practice against the coronavirus.

Businesses remaining closed

Along with child-care facilities, campgrounds, libraries or gyms/fitness centers were not given a timeline.

Guidance on child care is expected Monday and a decision on opening and campgrounds is expected to come "shortly."

"There's no reason people won't be able to camp. Just be careful about groupings and common areas," DeWine said.

What's already open

Dentist and veterinarian offices were the first businesses to reopen in the state on May 1.

Office buildings followed shortly after on May 4.

DeWine said he favored a slow rollout of the state's economic plan in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department coronavirus update | 1,716 total cases, 155 deaths

RELATED: Ohio coronavirus update | No state press conference Wednesday, will resume Thursday