Gov. Mike DeWine announces changes coming to Ohio BMV: Here's what's different

There are a handful of express self-service kiosks in Northeast Ohio where drivers can renew their vehicle registrations and receive their stickers immediately.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Your next visit with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles may be a bit different. In fact, you may not have to visit at all.

That's because Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has revealed “several new innovative online services that will make it easier and more convenient to interact” with the Ohio BMV.

Among the biggest changes? Starting Monday, June 27, Ohioans will have the option to renew their driver’s license or state ID cards online at BMV.ohio.gov.

“With this service, Ohioans will be able to complete the renewal application online, then receive an updated license through the mail without having to set foot in a license agency," Gov. DeWine explained during a press conference Thursday morning that was held at the Ohio Department of Public Safety in Columbus.

Here's a demonstration of how the online renewal process will work:

Gov. DeWine said this option will be available to U.S. citizens between the ages of 21 and 65 who already have a four-year driver's license or ID card.

But what about the vision exam? State officials say you will be required to renew your license in-person once every eight years for an updated eye exam.

We streamed the entire press conference regarding these changes, which you can watch in the player below:

Starting July 11, the BMV will begin offering customers the option of online title transfers through the new Ohio Title Portal.

But that's not all... Gov. DeWine said the BMV is also preparing to streamline the driver examination process in which the traffic laws test "will soon be offered online instead of needing to test in-person."

Other recent updates to the Ohio BMV includes the installation of 18 “express self-service kiosks” where drivers can renew their vehicle registrations and receive their license plate stickers immediately. There are six of these kiosks currently available in Northeast Ohio at the following locations:

AVON MEIJER

1810 Nagel Rd.

Avon, OH 44011

---

LORAIN MEIJER

5350 N. Leavitt Rd.

Lorain, MI 44053

---

MEDINA BMV

972 N. Court St.

Medina, OH 44256

---

MENTOR MEIJER

9200 Mentor Ave.

Mentor, OH 44060

---

STOW MEIJER

4303 Kent Rd.

Stow, OH 44224

---

WESTLAKE E-CHECK EMISSIONS STATION

24770 Sperry Dr.

Westlake, OH 44145

---

CLICK HERE to see a complete list of kiosks available throughout the state.

“The BMV is dedicated to improving the overall customer experience by providing our customers with access to innovative solutions that better meet their diverse needs,” said BMV Registrar Norman when discussing the program late last year. “The BMV Express Kiosks are another important step we’re taking to give Ohioans more convenient options to choose from when they are deciding how to interact with state government.”

