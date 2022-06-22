Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine opposes President Biden's gas tax holiday proposal

DeWine believes that Biden's policies have had 'the adverse effect of reducing supply and increasing gasoline prices.'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to help curb the high gasoline prices across America, President Joe Biden has called on Congress to suspend gas and diesel taxes for three months. Biden is also encouraging states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is apparently not on board with that idea.

In a statement released to 3News, DeWine press secretary Dan Tierney says the governor believes the Biden Administration's energy policies are to blame for the continually high gas prices.

"Governor DeWine has noted that the most significant things our country can do to reduce gas prices is to increase fuel refining capacity and reverse Biden administration policies that have had the adverse effect of reducing supply and increasing gasoline prices," the statement read.

The statement follows a tweet that DeWine put out in May criticizing Biden for high gas prices. "Gas prices are at an all-time high," DeWine wrote. "While @JonHusted and I have worked to keep pipelines open, President Biden and his Administration have restricted pipelines, driving up gas prices and hurting Ohioans."

Gas prices are at an all-time high. While @JonHusted and I have worked to keep pipelines open, President Biden and his Administration have restricted pipelines, driving up gas prices and hurting Ohioans. — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) May 12, 2022

Tierney added on Wednesday that DeWine is continuing to investigate other options to help Ohioans deal with the high cost of gasoline.

"In Ohio, Governor DeWine has been looking at other ways we can reduce the burden of the Biden-policy-driven price increases. Of note is (Governor) DeWine’s recent efforts to make E-15 fuel blends a year-round option, which should help increase their availability in Ohio. Not only is E-15 a cleaner-emission fuel blend that uses more renewable fuel sources, but it is also less expensive than regular unleaded fuel," the statement added.

At issue in Biden's proposal is the 18.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on gas and the 24.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump when prices are averaging about $5 a gallon nationwide.

The president has also called on energy companies to accept lower profit margins to increase oil production and refining capacity for gasoline.

Energy companies are scheduled to meet Thursday with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to discuss ways to increase supply.

The Associated Press' Josh Boak contributed to this story