Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies stop 875 vehicles during "Lights for Lives" campaign

FINDLAY, Ohio — Officers stopped nearly 875 vehicles and issued 363 traffic citations during the 10th annual “Lights for Lives” operation earlier this week.

The 48-hour-operation saw the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay District, as well as multiple other law enforcement agencies across northwest Ohio, stopping as many vehicles as possible that have committed traffic violations in an effort to save as many lives as possible.

The campaign lasted from the morning of November 23 through the morning of November 25, a traditionally busy time on the roads are filled with holiday travelers.

OSHP says they wanted to change driver behavior and educate drivers by being highly visible.