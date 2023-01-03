Nightingales Harvest pantry serving area families battling cancer since 2011

The food and toiletry pantry provides its services for free to all cancer patients of all ages with confirmed diagnoses, along with their immediate families.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Nightingales Harvest, a Toledo-based nonprofit, has been helping all families since 2011 in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan battling cancer by providing them with nutritious food, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and health and wellness resources.

And, the food and toiletry pantry provides its services for free to all cancer patients of all ages with confirmed diagnoses, along with their primary caregivers and immediate family. The services are provided at the time of a diagnosis, during treatment and up to three months after a cure, full remission or loss of a loved one.

Foods offered by the pantry have an emphasis on high protein as well as meeting particular texture palettes and dietary restrictions.

Nightingales Harvest CEO and founder Lisa Kornbach-Eisenbach said the nonprofit's work comes from a place of love and respect for Kim Mardini Channer, who helped start the organization.

"This is all done for her legacy. She did this," Kornbach-Eisenbach said. "She was an open-minded person, she was a very personable person and she didn't like to be out in the open, but she did it for all these cancer families. We lost her after the first year (of Nightingales Harvest) but she got to see it for a whole year, so that's my biggest memory."

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.