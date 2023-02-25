Sierah's Birthday Soiree raises awareness of self-defense, awareness programs for students

Sierah Joughin was 20 years old when she was kidnapped and murdered in 2016. Since then the community has come together to honor her legacy by helping others.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Sierah Joughin was just 20 years old when she was kidnapped and killed in 2016. This year, she would have been 27.

As they have in year's past, family and friends are continuing her legacy by holding Sierah's Birthday Soirée.

The event was held at Hilton Garden Inn in Perrysburg on Saturday.

This marks the third year for the event where they raised money and awareness for self-defense and violent offender programs.

Hundreds of attendees came in their best attire to show their support, including Tara Ice, Sierah's aunt and President of Justice for Sierah.

"We're able to share all of our progress and what we are able to do with the support of our community and our donors," said Ice. "So, not only are we celebrating Sierah's life but our growth and how far we've come."

The organization has come a long way.

Ice says she remembers the organization fighting to get Sierah's Law passed in Ohio. The law is aimed at locating violent offenders.

They have also implemented the Sierah Strong program for middle schoolers aimed at kids getting credit for self-defense and self-awareness.

Their is also a community program for 6 to16-year-olds which has just completed its pilot program.

"We have already reached over 2,000 students and we also have our community program which we train over a thousand boys and girls, so we have a lot to celebrate," said Ice.

Attendees participated in raffles, auctions and games.

One Justice for Sierah board member and friend of Sierah's, Bailey May, said she is proud she got to see all they've accomplished from the very beginning.

"It's a way to show our supporters how we are giving back to not only our community but showing them the work that we are doing at Justice for Sierah," said May.

She says they will continue to push for the cause, so situations like Sierah's never happen again.

"If Sierah had these skills, we could've had a different outcome for sure," she said. Making sure that the students in Ohio are getting the curriculum and getting the awareness of getting taught what they need to have to be in the community."

Sierah's Strong program is now available for other schools.