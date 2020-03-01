TOLEDO, Ohio — New life is on the horizon for the former Elder Beerman store on Secor Road, as a major site plan for redevelopment shows two new stores coming in to fill the vacant space.

The Elder Beerman store on the 8.17-acre site will be demolished for two new retail buildings, according to the plan. One will be a 22,067 square-foot TJ Maxx store and the other is set to be at 32,060 square foot Bob's Discount Furniture store.

There are two future commercial buildings in the plan - one a restaurant and an additional retail store - that will be reviewed later through a minor site review process.

Parking for the Bob's Discount Furniture store will encompass 107 spaces, while TJ Maxx's store will have 74 parking spaces. Two access roads are planned from Secor Road.

This latest development is in addition to a new bank in the area and a Krispy Kreme doughnuts shop on Secor as well. The iconic doughnut shop, set to open Jan. 14, will occupy a spot in the Westgate Shopping Village on Secor Road, which also houses Uncle John's Pancake House.

