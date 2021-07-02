Neighbors hold candlelight vigil to remember, pray for victims of tragic shooting

A 5-year-old, 4-year-old, and 1-year-old were shot at the Byrneport Apartments on Friday. Two of the boys were killed. The third is fighting for his life.

A group of mourners held a candlelight vigil at Byrneport Apartments on Saturday to remember two boys who were killed in a shooting on Friday and pray for another who is still fighting for his life.

Despite bitterly cold temperatures that didn’t stop people from showing up.

Neighbors and community members came together outside the Byrneport apartment complex where three children inside were found shot the night before.

They dropped off stuffed animals, flowers, balloons and even Cheetos - a snack that the boys enjoyed.

About a dozen people gathered on the frigid January evening, quietly lighting candles and paying their respects.

They shared memories of the two boys who were killed - five-year-old Ahmir Phillips and one-year-old Gabriel Phillips - and prayed for 4 year-old Ashton Phillips, who is still in the hospital after being shot.

“We all did this together. There’s been people all day dropping off candles and different things like that and I just felt like, because the mom can’t be here right now, I just took it upon myself because it’s the right thing to do. Those are children and I’m so hurt I am so hurt,” said a neighbor.