FREMONT, Ohio — Law enforcement continues to be honored this week for National Police Week. It's a tough job for those who take it on, but it can also be tough on their families. But how about those who do it together?

Kevin Armbruster and his daughter, Stacey Robinson, both work for Fremont Police Department. Officer Armbruster is approaching 30 years with the department in September and his daughter is in her third year.

"We've been to calls where people have been talking about their kids," Robinson said, "and well this is my kid and people are more relaxed then and like wow that's cool."

Stacy Robinson didn't always want to be a cop, instead going to school to become a paralegal. But when she changed her mind, her father, didn't stand in her way.

"When she did that, I like just stayed out of it," Armbruster said, "you know what I mean, and she made her own way and succeeded."

This week is National Police Week. Both said it's about honoring those who take on this tough job.

"People watch little clips and make up their own mind about what things are<" Armbruster said, "but there's a lot of pressure, a lot of stress."

Robinson added it's also about remembering those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

"The most important part of this week is the fact that in our job unfortunately, that is part of doing this that you could have to make that sacrifice," said Robinson.

Armbruster stressed the coronavirus has made things more challenging.

"The distancing, the everybody is afraid of are they gonna get sick," said Armbruster. "Or trying to put all this equipment on that is not really conducive to doing our functions."

Robinson said her dad is her role model.

"Now doing it side by side," said Armbruster. "It's really cool because we actually do a lot of the things the same. We're really alike."

She added she's learned the most from her dad, above all, respect.

"I'm helping people that I actually know personally, instead of just being somewhere, where I can't connect with people," said Armbruster. "I go to calls with people I grew up with, so I feel like it's more a personal connection and the fact that I can service an area I grew up in and try to make it better."

RELATED: Toledo police cracking down on speeders

RELATED: City of Toledo details budget concerns and census participation