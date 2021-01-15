National Lakes League plans to expand; announces goal of 2, 8-team divisions

Currently, the NLL hosts seven districts that are home to eight public high schools.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Northern Lakes League (NLL) is looking to expand, leaders announced Friday.

The goal is to move into two, eight-team divisions, with each school's division determined by its overall student population over a four-year period.

The expansion would likely eliminate the Three Rivers Athletic Conference (TRAC) and have a domino effect on other leagues.

Currently, the NLL hosts seven districts that are home to eight public high schools.

"As times have changed, school districts and their student populations have also changed amongst the current eight members of the NLL. While the respect and admiration among the current NLL schools is very much alive, we understand that the challenges we face in our league may also be the same challenges that other leagues in Northwest Ohio are facing," NLL leaders said in a press release.

