Museum of the Great Lakes lecture series takes closer look at women's role in the U.S. Lighthouse Service

The spring lecture series at the Museum will honor dozens of women who defied gender roles during their time working in the lighthouse industry

TOLEDO, Ohio — The National Museum of the Great Lakes is celebrating Women's History Month a week early.

A new virtual lecture series called, 'Ladies of the Light: Michigan Women in the U.S. Lighthouse Service' will honor women and their role in the industry.

Kate Fineske, Director of Communications and Development at the Museum, says women were a big part of Great Lakes history and are often under-represented.

"Women were often there because their husbands were taking care of the lighthouse and they were helping with that, helping with the family," said Fineske. "In many instances, the husband would pass away and the woman would take over for the lighthouse keeper. It was just a duty that was a very difficult duty and a hard duty but many, many women excelled at it."

Fineske says the series is an intriguing conversation about women and their role in the lighthouse industry.

The speaker is Patricia Majher, who is the former Michigan History magazine editor and museum professional.

The lecture is this Wednesday at 7 p.m. You can register here.

The lecture is free but donations are always accepted.