Monroe, Michigan man injured in late-night motorcyle crash

The Monroe County sheriff says the 30-year-old man was injured after crashing his bike on Newport Rd. in Berlin Twp.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old Monroe, Michigan man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle just after midnight on Friday.

The Monroe County Sheriff says the man was riding east on Newport Rd., west of Swan Creek, when he lost control on a curve.

Police say the man was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police aren’t sure why the man lost control of the motorcycle.

The man’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

If you have information about the crash, you are asked to call 734-240-7541.