Motorcyclist killed in crash on SB I-280 Friday morning

Police say the crash happened in a construction zone. A 25-year-old Toledo man was killed in the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on SB I-280 early Friday morning.

The crash happened near mile post 10 around 2:25 a.m.

Police say Jason Hardin, 25, of Toledo was riding his motorcycle when he rear-ended a pick-up truck that was pulling an open-top trailer full of wet cement.

Police say Hardin went airborne and hit the back of the trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 53-year-old Fernando Garcia of Dayton, was not injured in the accident.